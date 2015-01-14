FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Land & Houses targets 8 pct rise in 2015 housing sales
January 14, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Land & Houses targets 8 pct rise in 2015 housing sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest home builder Land & Houses PCL said on Wednesday it planned to invest 12 billion baht ($366 million)this year and aimed for housing sales of 34 billion baht, up 8 percent from a year earlier.

The company, which aims to raise 10 billion baht via a bond issue later this year, planned to spend 8 billion baht to buy land and another 4 billion baht to buy properties for rent, it said in a statement.

Land & Houses planned to open 17 new projects this year worth a combined 37 billion baht, the statement said. ($1 = 32.8000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

