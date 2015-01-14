UPDATE 1-Thailand's Land & Houses raises 2015 investment as demand for homes improves

* Plans to invest 12 bln baht in 2015 vs 7 bln in 2014

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest home builder Land & Houses PCL has set an investment budget of 12 billion baht ($366 million) for 2015, about 70 percent higher than the previous year’s target, to tap demand in a recovering domestic property market.

Owned 16 percent by Singapore’s GIC Private Ltd, the company has also targeted an 8 percent rise in housing sales for the year.

Several of Thailand’s property developers delayed project launches last year as the economy slowed following prolonged political turmoil. The military junta, which took power in May, is banking on big infrastructure projects to revive growth.

The jump in Land & Houses’ investment budget could indicate that many of the delayed projects will be launched in 2015.

The $20-billion Thai real estate market, which accounts for about 5 to 6 percent of the country’s GDP, is expected to grow at a rate higher than the country’s economic growth forecast of 3.0-3.5 percent this year, company President Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen told reporters on Wednesday.

“The planned public and private investments should boost the economy and restore confidence in the private sector,” Naporn said, adding demand should improve especially in the provinces although there could be speculation in the condominium segment.

The sector’s registration of new houses and condominiums fell 3.2 percent in 2014 after months of domestic political unrest, he said.

Land & Houses planned to spend 8 billion baht to buy land and another 4 billion to buy properties for rent, Managing Director Adisorn Thananan-narapool told reporters. That compares with the investment budget of 7 billion baht for last year.

“We spent less than expected at 5 billion baht to buy land last year because of the weak economy,” Adisorn said, adding single-detached houses will be the main driver for the company’s housing sales this year as demand picks up.

Land & Houses plans to open 17 new projects this year worth a combined 37 billion baht, of which 12 will be single detached house projects, two townhouses and three condominium projects, he said.

The company also planned to buy a new apartment building worth 2 billion baht in San Francisco, expected to be concluded in the first half, Adisorn said.

As part of a plan to raise 10 billion baht via bond issues, Land & Houses will offer the first tranche of 5 billion baht, three-year debt paper in April and another tranche in October, Adisorn said. ($1 = 32.8000 Thai Baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)