BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Land And Houses Pcl

* Q2 net profit 1.99 billion baht ($62.44 million) versus 1.65 billion baht a year earlier

* It was expected to post net profit of 1.67 billion baht for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)