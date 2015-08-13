FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Land & Houses Q2 net profit down 14 pct on year
August 13, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Land & Houses Q2 net profit down 14 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Land & Houses PCL, Thailand’s largest home builder by market value, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped 14 percent due to lower sales revenue as a result of weak consumption and slow economic growth.

Net profit was 1.7 billion baht ($48.2 million) for April-June, slightly higher than the average 16 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Second-quarter sales revenue fell 24 percent to 5.4 billion baht, according to its financial statement. ($1 = 35.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)

