Thai Land & Houses Q2 net profit down 14 pct on year

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Land & Houses PCL, Thailand’s largest home builder by market value, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped 14 percent due to lower sales revenue as a result of weak consumption and slow economic growth.

Net profit was 1.7 billion baht ($48.2 million) for April-June, slightly higher than the average 16 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Second-quarter sales revenue fell 24 percent to 5.4 billion baht, according to its financial statement. ($1 = 35.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)