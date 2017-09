BANGKOK, May 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Land & Houses Pcl :

* Q1 net profit 1.42 billion baht ($44 million) vs 1.42 billion baht a year earlier

* Earning per share 0.14 baht vs 0.14 baht a year earlier

For details, click ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)