UK commercial property boom boosts Land Securities' NAV

May 19 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc, Britain’s largest listed property developer, said it increased dividend by 3.7 percent after a boom in demand for commercial property boosted its net asset value.

The developer of London’s “Walkie Talkie” skyscraper said its adjusted diluted net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 27.6 percent to 1,293 pence per share in the year ended March 31. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)