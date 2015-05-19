FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK commercial property boom boosts Land Securities' NAV
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK commercial property boom boosts Land Securities' NAV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc, Britain’s largest listed property developer, said it increased dividend by 3.7 percent after a boom in demand for commercial property boosted its net asset value.

The developer of London’s “Walkie Talkie” skyscraper said its adjusted diluted net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 27.6 percent to 1,293 pence per share in the year ended March 31. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

