Land Securities H1 adjusted NAV up 5.7 percent on strong London leasing
November 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Land Securities H1 adjusted NAV up 5.7 percent on strong London leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc , Britain’s largest listed property developer, posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-half adjusted net asset value, after strong performance in its retail and London leasing businesses.

The company said on Tuesday its adjusted diluted net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose to 1,367 pence per share from 1,293 pence in the six months ended Sept. 30.

It increased its interim dividend by 3.2 percent to 16.3 pence per share.

Land Securities also said it had agreed to let space in its Zig Zag office building in London’s Victoria business district to Deutsche Bank on a 15-year lease, in a sign of demand for its properties. The building is now 77 percent pre-let. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Sinead Cruise)

