BRIEF-Thai Land & Houses expects lower Q1 net profit
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Land & Houses expects lower Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Land & Houses Pcl :

* Expects first-quarter net profit to be lower than a year earlier, even with gains from extra revenues, Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told reporters

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise in double digits

* Plan to spend 6 billion baht ($194 million) to buy land this year and considers plan to boost the size of its property fund

* Expects its 2012 pre-sales - the value of bookings for property units - to rise 15 percent to 22 billion baht

* It has said it planned to launch 16 new housing projects with a combined value of 32.6 billion baht ($1.06 billion) in 2012($1 = 30.85 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

