FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Land & Houses Q4 net profit jumps, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

Thai Land & Houses Q4 net profit jumps, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Land & Houses Pcl, Thailand’s biggest home builder, posted a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday as extraordinary gains from the sale of Indonesian assets outweighted the impact of flooding.

Land & Houses, 13.2 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, reported an October-December net profit of 1.63 billion baht ($53 million), up from 1.21 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the average 1.3 billion baht forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters. It had been expected to book a 347 million baht gain from the divestment in Indonesia, which caused a tax reversion benefit of 1.5 billion baht.

For 2011, the top home builder reported a net profit of 5.6 billion baht, up from 3.97 billion a year earlier.

Land & Houses, valued at $2.1 billion on the Thai bourse, mostly caters for the high-end and middle-class market and has the largest share of the market for detached houses. The company has said it expected revenue to rise 15 percent this year.

Shares in Land & Houses fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter, underperforming a 10 percent rise in the Thai market due to concerns about the impact of the flooding.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.