German shareholders agree to equity hike at LBBW
November 22, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

German shareholders agree to equity hike at LBBW

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The German city of Stuttgart has given the go-ahead to a plan to convert hybrid capital held in Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) into equity, removing the lender’s last hurdle to meeting new regulatory capital requirements.

LBBW is an unlisted public-sector lender, also known as a Landesbank which has come under pressure to shore up its capital as a way to meet new bank safety rules known as Basel III.

LBBW’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of the strength of its balance sheet, stood at 14.9 percent at the end of September.

This did not include as much as 3.2 billion euros in so-called silent participations, a German form of hybrid capital peculiar to state-owned landesbanks.

Following the approval of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the local savings banks, LBBW will now convert roughly 2.2 billion euros of hybrid capital into equity on Jan. 1 of next year.

“We thank our shareholders for their support and confidence,” LBBW Chief Executive Hans-Joerg Vetter said in a statement.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

