FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
LPC-Bankers prep US$1bn debt to back bids for Landis+Gyr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 4, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

LPC-Bankers prep US$1bn debt to back bids for Landis+Gyr

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Bankers are working on debt packages of around US$1bn to back a potential sale of Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr, banking sources said on Thursday.

Japan's Toshiba Corp said in April it was considering a stock market listing and other options for Landis+Gyr. It hired UBS earlier this year on the potential divestment of the group, potentially valued at over US$2bn.

The sale is set to attract a number of buyers and bids are due in the first round of an auction process on May 21, the sources said.

Potential bidders include Advent, AEA, BC Partners, Blackstone, CVC, Onex and Triton, the sources said. Buyout groups Carlyle, Cinven, Bain, CD&R and even former owner KKR could also bid, Reuters reported previously.

The sellers and bidders either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment.

Some US$1bn of debt equates to around 5-6 times Landis+Gyr’s approximate US$200m Ebitda, the sources said.

The financing is expected to be denominated in dollars and euros and could either be in the form of leveraged loans or high yield bonds, the sources said.

Smart meter makers have seen a wave of M&A activity. CVC is selling German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth up to €4bn, while German metering group Techem could be put up for sale later in the year.

Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 for US$2.3bn jointly with state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, which holds the remaining 40% in the company.

Landis+Gyr, in which Toshiba owns a 60% stake, employs more than 5,700 staff and is active in over 30 countries. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.