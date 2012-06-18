FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 18, 2012

UPDATE 1-L&L Energy buys stake in Chinese coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - L&L Energy Inc said it bought a 51 percent controlling stake in a coal mine in Guizhou province in southwestern China, its third such deal this year, as the U.S.-based coal miner looks to strengthen its presence in the region.

L&L shares, which have lost about a third of their value so far this year, were up 9 percent at $1.90 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The Lashu Mine in Hezhang county, which is expected to start producing in the fall of 2012, will have an annual output rate of 300,000 tons. Production can be expanded to 450,000 tons, the company said.

L&L will initially deposit about $314,000.

The Seattle-based company earlier this year said it was looking for acquisitions to expand in the Guizhou province of China.

