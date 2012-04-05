FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-L&L Energy to sell coal to Chinese co; shares soar
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-L&L Energy to sell coal to Chinese co; shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy Inc said it has signed a contract with China’s Datang International Power Generation Co to sell thermal coal, in a deal which is expected to generate about $31 million in revenue.

L&L Energy shares were trading up 19 percent at $3.00 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq.

Under the agreement, L&L’s wholesale unit in Guizhou province will provide 20,000 tons of thermal coal per month for a year to Datang’s power plant.

Datang has about 100 subsidiaries in over 18 provinces in China.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.