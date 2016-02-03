FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBA Aviation wins U.S. approval to buy Landmark Aviation
February 3, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BBA Aviation wins U.S. approval to buy Landmark Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. competitor Landmark Aviation, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The deal was valued at $2.065 billion when it was announced in September.

BBA, which is the parent of Signature Flight Support, agreed to divest fixed base operators assets, which supply fuel and other support to smaller aircraft, at six airports as a condition of antitrust approval, the department said.

The airports are Washington Dulles International Airport, Scottsdale Municipal Airport, Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in California, Westchester County Airport in New York and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.

Landmark is owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP , which purchased it in 2012. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

