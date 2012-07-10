Land O' Lakes to buy Kozy Shack

July 10 (Reuters) - Farmer-owned cooperative Land O’ Lakes agreed to buy pudding maker Kozy Shack Enterprises as it aims to expand in the U.S. market for dairy-based desserts.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, is expected to close on July 31. Financial terms were not disclosed.

New York-based Kozy Shack is a family-owned company founded 40 years ago. It specializes in pudding, including rice, tapioca and chocolate varieties.

Land O’ Lakes is the nation’s second-largest cooperative with nearly $13 billion in annual sales.