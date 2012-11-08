New Issue - Land O'Lakes sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Land O'Lakes Inc on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 milion. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: LAND O'LAKES AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 436 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS