New Issue - Land O'Lakes sells $300 mln in notes
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue - Land O'Lakes sells $300 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Land O'Lakes Inc on Wednesday
sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 milion. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.

BORROWER: LAND O'LAKES

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  11/13/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 436 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

