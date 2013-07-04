FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oldest French-Swiss private bank bulks up with merger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Oldest French-Swiss private bank bulks up with merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Landolt & Cie has merged with the Swiss subsidiary of Banque Degroof Luxembourg to offer more services to clients as the industry comes under pressure from falling revenues and higher compliance costs.

A crackdown on bank secrecy has made it harder for private banks to attract clients, while zero-level interest rates have cut earnings on deposits.

A statement from Landolt & Cie on Thursday said that Swiss shareholders will remain in the majority and that the merger will allow the oldest private bank in French-speaking Switzerland to offer a variety of investment funds alongside its traditional wealth management services.

The merged bank will retain the Landolt & Cie name and will also change its status to become a limited company, from a partnership with limited liability, the bank said.

Swiss private banks Mirabaud, Pictet and Lombard Odier have all repositioned themselves as limited partnerships, removing the unlimited liability partners could face if their decisions backfired. As a limited company, partners would receive even more protection.

Landolt & Cie spokesman Jean-Daniel Balet declined to comment on whether any money had changed hands or whether there would be any jobs cuts after the merger. The bank will disclose more details in September, he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.