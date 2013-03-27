FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Land Securities loses $91m battle over British tax bill
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Land Securities loses $91m battle over British tax bill

Tom Bill

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest listed property company Land Securities has lost a legal battle over a 60 million pound ($91 million) tax bill.

Britain’s tax office brought the case as public spending cuts fuel public anger and legislative scrutiny in countries around the world over tax avoidance by companies such as Starbucks and Amazon.

Land Securities, a FTSE 100 developer, sold shares in one of its group companies to a Cayman Island subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which put money into the company. Land Securities bought back the shares at a higher price and claimed a loss that could be deducted against tax.

Describing the scheme as “flagrant tax avoidance”, HM Revenue and Customs Director General for Business Tax, Jim Harra, said the ruling sends “a clear message that indulging in tax avoidance is now a very high risk and expensive strategy, because HMRC will continue to challenge avoidance at every turn.”

Land Securities said it was disappointed by the decision and that it had already paid the disputed bill.

“Land Securities has never sought to avoid paying tax that it owes,” it said in a statement. “The recent tribunal decision relates to an historic issue going back over 10 years, linked to the raising of debt finance by Land Securities companies which were all UK tax resident.”

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.