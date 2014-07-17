FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities says strong start to Q1, sees good progress
July 17, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Land Securities says strong start to Q1, sees good progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Interim dividend 7.9 pence per share

* Has had a strong start to year, continuing to execute its strategy at pace across business

* Leasing momentum continues with 385,000 sq ft of deals agreed

* Ec4 is now 61% pre-let nine months ahead of completion

* Disposal of bridges, sunderland for £152m

* Acquisition of 30% stake in bluewater, kent, full management rights for £696m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

