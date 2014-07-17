BRIEF-Land Securities says strong start to Q1, sees good progress

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc
* Interim dividend 7.9 pence per share
* Has had a strong start to year, continuing to execute its strategy at pace across business
* Leasing momentum continues with 385,000 sq ft of deals agreed
* Ec4 is now 61% pre-let nine months ahead of completion
* Disposal of bridges, sunderland for £152m
* Acquisition of 30% stake in bluewater, kent, full management rights for £696m