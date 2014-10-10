FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Land Securities to sell Princesshay, Exeter for 127.9 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Land Securities to sell Princesshay, Exeter for 127.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Land Securities exits Princesshay, Exeter and takes full control of Buchanan galleries, Glasgow

* Has exchanged contracts to sell its 50% stake in Princesshay shopping centre and surrounding properties in Exeter totalling 589,000 sq ft, to TIAA Henderson Real Estate for £127.9 million

* Simultaneously buy TIAA Henderson Real Estate’s 50% stake in Buchanan galleries, Glasgow for £137.5 million.

* Existing 50% interest in Buchanan galleries currently produces a net rental income of £7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.