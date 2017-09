Nov 11 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :

* Half-yearly results to Sept. 30, 2014

* H1 revenue profit is up 8.6 pct with adjusted diluted EPS up 7.5 pct on same period last year

* H1 adjusted diluted NAV per share 1,129 pence

* Sales of 185.8 mln stg during period and 468.9 mln stg since Sept 30

* First-half dividend of 15.8 pence per share, up 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: