FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Lands End to raise 5.21 bln rupees via zero coupon bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's Lands End to raise 5.21 bln rupees via zero coupon bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bonds have a call option at the end of the first and second years, the source said.

A call premium of 50 basis points (bps) will be paid if bonds are called after one year, and a 15 bps premium will be paid if called after two years, said the source.

HSBC , HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered are the arrangers to the deal, said the source.

$1 = 53.9300 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.