No authorized Lands' End production in North Korea -CEO
September 12, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

No authorized Lands' End production in North Korea -CEO

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Lands’ End has not authorized any production in North Korea and is investigating if any products of the Sears Holdings Corp unit were made without its knowledge in the country, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

U.S. companies are barred from trading with North Korea. And violations, including the outsourcing of any element of clothing production to the country, are punishable by up to a $1 million fine or 20 years in prison.

“We will take action if warranted, depending on what the investigation finds,” Lands’ End CEO and President Edgar Huber said.

His response came after NK News reported on Thursday that at least five dress shirts branded with Lands’ End labels - but displaying “Made in China” tags - were seen on a rack at North Korea’s Sonbong Textile Factory in June.

