Landstar quarterly profit up
July 26, 2012

Landstar quarterly profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Freight transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings.

Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose to $35.9 million in the second quarter, or 76 cents a share, from $29.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

The company said it expects earnings per share between 71 cents and 75 cents in the third quarter.

Revenue rose to a second-quarter record of $736 million from $675.6 million a year ago, but was below the average forecast of $752.4 million.

Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.

