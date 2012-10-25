Landstar profit rises in third quarter

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Freight transportation and logistics company Landstar System Inc on Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit, citing growing demand for its truck transport services.

Net income for the Jacksonville, Florida-based company rose to $33.1 million in the third quarter, or 71 cents a share, from $30.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year before.

Revenue rose to $717.2 million from $684 million a year before, around analysts’ average forecast of $717.25 million.

Landstar provides third-party logistics services by matching shipments with available truck drivers, ships or planes.