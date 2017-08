Property developer China Evergrande lifts stake in peer Langfang to 20 pct

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group raised its stake in smaller peer Langfang Development Co Ltd to 20 percent from 15 percent in a 557.8 million yuan ($82 million) deal, Langfang said in a statement on Sunday.

Langfang said Evergrande bought a 5 percent stake on Friday at an average price of 29.35 yuan per share, 0.6 percent higher than with Friday's closing price. Evergrande first began amassing shares in Langfang last April.

Evergrande was not immediately available for comment.

One of the most indebted companies in the industry, Evergrande has been aggressively investing in other companies. Investment targets include larger peer China Vanke , in which it has accumulated a 7 percent stake, as well as firms in other sectors including banking.

Shares of Evergrande in Hong Kong eased 1.2 percent on Monday morning, while trading in shares of Langfang in Shanghai was halted. ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)