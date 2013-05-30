FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Langham Hospitality falls 5 pct in HK debut after $550 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Langham Hospitality falls 5 pct in HK debut after $550 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Langham Hospitality Investments, an investment trust controlled by property developer Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, fell as much as 5 percent in early trading in its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, underscoring concerns that rising yields in the United States could reduce demand for REITs and trusts in Asia.

The investment trust opened at HK$4.75, below the HK$5.00 IPO price set last week and compared with a flat open for the benchmark Hang Seng index.

Demand from retail investors was nearly 11.7 times the number of units on offer, with the institutional tranche of the IPO “moderately over-subscribed,” Langham Hospitality said in a filing on Wednesday.

The debut comes after a plunge in benchmark indexes for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Singapore and Hong Kong in recent days on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale back its massive bond buying programme, pushing yields on U.S. Treasuries higher and reducing the relative appeal of REITs and other yield-paying securities.

The Hong Kong REIT index has dropped 6.2 percent since reaching an all-time high last week, while the REIT index in Singapore has fallen in eight of the past 10 sessions, down 8.7 percent.

The listing of Langham Hospitality comes ahead of $2.1 billion worth of deals from real estate investment trusts (REITs) and investment trusts in the city in coming weeks, including an up to $1 billion offering by NW Hotel Investments, which is part of New World Development.

Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc were hired as sponsors and joint global coordinators of the IPO, with Citigroup also acting as a joint bookrunner. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.