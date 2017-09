Aug 27 (Reuters) - Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG : * Says Q2 profit from ordinary activities EUR 1.615 million * Says Q2 consolidated net income of EUR 1.23 million * Says H1 consolidated net income of EUR 2.444 million * Says H1 profit on ordinary activities for rose to EUR 3.685 million versus

EUR 494 thousand yar ago