(Adds Lanvin confirmation)
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, July 6 France's oldest fashion brand
Lanvin said designer Bouchra Jarrar no longer worked for the
company, confirming a report published by Reuters earlier on
Thursday.
Founded in 1889, Lanvin is one of France's last major
independent fashion labels in an industry dominated by
multi-brand groups such as LVMH and Kering.
It has been in turmoil since the shock sacking in 2015 of
previous designer Alber Elbaz after a boardroom dispute and
faces a deepening crisis amid slumping sales.
"Lanvin and Bouchra Jarrar have mutually decided to put an
end to their collaboration. This decision is effective as of
today," the fashion house said in a statement, adding: "Bouchra
Jarrar will now concentrate on new projects."
Earlier on Thursday, a source told Reuters that Jarrar,
appointed in March 2016, "was seriously weakened by the lack of
success of her collections."
Lanvin fell to a net loss of 18.3 million euros ($21
million)last year, its first in nearly a decade, from a profit
of 6.3 million in 2015, sources told Reuters last month. The
loss is seen widening to 27 million euros in 2017, the sources
said.
Another source with access to the company's results said
sales fell 23 percent last year to 162 million euros and slumped
a further 32 percent in the first two months of 2017.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark
Potter)