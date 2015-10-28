Lanvin main shareholder rejected informal bids -sources

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lanvin’s controlling shareholder, the media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang, has rejected an informal offer worth more than 400 million euros for the French fashion brand from Valentino’s Qatari owners Mayhoola, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

They added that Gucci owner Kering had also made an informal offer of less than 400 million euros for Lanvin, which had also been rejected. Lanvin said earlier on Wednesday that its designer Alber Elbaz was leaving the company . (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Tim Hepher)