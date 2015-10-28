FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lanvin main shareholder rejected informal bids -sources
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Lanvin main shareholder rejected informal bids -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lanvin’s controlling shareholder, the media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang, has rejected an informal offer worth more than 400 million euros for the French fashion brand from Valentino’s Qatari owners Mayhoola, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

They added that Gucci owner Kering had also made an informal offer of less than 400 million euros for Lanvin, which had also been rejected. Lanvin said earlier on Wednesday that its designer Alber Elbaz was leaving the company . (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
