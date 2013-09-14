FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanxess eyes acquisitions, paper
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Lanxess eyes acquisitions, paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said on Saturday, citing no sources.

WirtschaftsWoche said Chief Executive Axel Heitmann plans to buy companies in other chemical sectors, such as in chemical leathers and crop protection intermediate products.

A Lanxess spokesman declined comment to Reuters.

Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in synthetic rubber for tyres, tubes and window seals, derives more than 40 percent of sales from the automotive sector.

Last month it warned of a bigger-than-expected drop in 2013 earnings as car markets show no sign of recovery and growth in China slows. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; additional Reporting by Frank Siebelt; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.