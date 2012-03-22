FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanxess Q4 adj EBITDA beats poll on Latin America
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 6 years ago

Lanxess Q4 adj EBITDA beats poll on Latin America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, posted better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the fourth quarter on strong sales in Latin America.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, edged 1.2 percent higher to 174 million euros ($230 million), more than the 166 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

The group expects adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter to rise to between 330 million euros and 350 million euros, it said on Thursday.

Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in the rubber market, said last month it had a good start to 2012 and does not expect demand to drop off, as customers replenish inventories. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.