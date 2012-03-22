Lanxess Q4 adj EBITDA beats poll on Latin America

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, posted better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the fourth quarter on strong sales in Latin America.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, edged 1.2 percent higher to 174 million euros ($230 million), more than the 166 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

The group expects adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter to rise to between 330 million euros and 350 million euros, it said on Thursday.

Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in the rubber market, said last month it had a good start to 2012 and does not expect demand to drop off, as customers replenish inventories. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)