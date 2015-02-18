Altana CEO to join Lanxess supervisory board - Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Altana CEO Matthias Wolfgruber and Deutsche Post DHL finance chief Lawrence Rosen will be appointed new members of the Lanxess supervisory board in May, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

Current Lanxess supervisory board members Robert Koehler, the former head of SGL Carbon, and Rainer Laufs, an independent consultant, will not stand for re-election at the chemical company’s general meeting on May 15, the magazine said, without specifying its sources.

Manager Magazin also said that Lanxess CEO Matthias Zachert will present a new strategy for the company’s rubber unit by May at the latest.

Lanxess is in talks with Russia’s NKNK and state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier in February, as it battles overcapacity and weak prices.

Lanxess and specialty chemicals Altana declined to comment on the article. Deutsche Post was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Keith Weir)