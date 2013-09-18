FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Lanxess eyes sale of three units as part of overhaul
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2013 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's Lanxess eyes sale of three units as part of overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lanxess is considering selling three divisions as part of an overhaul to combat weak automotive demand, it said on Wednesday.

Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres, said its Perlon-Monofil fibres business, its accelerators and antioxidants rubber chemicals business as well as its nitrile butadiene rubber operations would stand better chances with a new owner.

The mooted divestments are part of an overhaul announced late on Tuesday that foresees cost cuts of 100 million euros ($133.5 million) and the disposal of non-core businesses accounting for about 500 million euros in annual sales.

Lanxess shares fell on Wednesday as analysts said that the cost cuts meant its markets were not improving.

$1 = 0.7491 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.