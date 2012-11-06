FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanxess sees FY adj profit at lower end of target range
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Lanxess sees FY adj profit at lower end of target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, said its full-year operating earnings would come in at the lower end of its previous outlook range, as it is hit by the decline in the European car industry.

“For the fourth quarter Lanxess expects the automotive sector in Europe to remain weak, while growth in North America and China will continue, albeit at a slower rate,” the German company said on Tuesday.

Lanxess said it expects growth in 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, to be at the lower and of a previous guidance range of 5-10 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.