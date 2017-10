DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 (Reuters) - Rubber chemicals specialist Lanxess believes it has more opportunities for takeovers again after very few potential targets were available in the second half of last year, the German group’s finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

“Companies are now beginning to rearrange themselves again. As a result, more targets will come to market,” CFO Bernhard Duettmann said. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)