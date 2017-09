Feb 2 (Reuters) - Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit signs cooperation agreement to invest 300-500 million yuan ($47.93-79.89 million) in online education in 1-3 years in Anqing city, Anhui province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z4qZg8

