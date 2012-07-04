La Poste, Swiss Post joint venture cleared in EU

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - France’s La Poste and Swiss Post secured European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday to set up a mail delivery joint venture after agreeing to sell the Swiss company’s French unit.

The European Commission, which has been assessing the deal since May, had expressed concerns about La Poste’s dominance in its home market once the joint venture was in place.

“The commitments package includes the sale of Swiss Post International France to a third party,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“This will maintain the competitive dynamics in the international business mail market in France and customers will continue to benefit from choice and affordable services.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)