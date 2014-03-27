FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone-backed La Quinta sees IPO priced at $18-$21/share
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone-backed La Quinta sees IPO priced at $18-$21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc, a hotel chain backed by Blackstone Group LP, said it expects to sell 37.2 million shares in its initial public offering at between $18 and $21 per share.

Irving, Texas-based La Quinta will have an equity valuation of $2.57 billion at the top of the expected price range.

The company had filed a $100 million placeholder with U.S. regulators in its initial IPO filing in February.

With more than 830 hotels, La Quinta is one of the largest owners and operators of budget hotels in the United States.

Blackstone will hold a stake of about 64 percent in the hotel chain after the IPO if the underwriters fully exercise their option to buy additional shares, according to Thursday's filing. [ID:r.reuters.com/fud97v ]

Blackstone, the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, took Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc public in the biggest-ever hotel IPO in December. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.