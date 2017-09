Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA

* Says formalized a deal with Cecosa Hipermercados SA to buy 58.75 percent stake in Puerta Maritima Ondara for 17.5 million euros

* Says deal covers purchase of a shopping mall in Ondara (Alicante, Spain) Source text: bit.ly/Zn8K6F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)