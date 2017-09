Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says its unit Lar Espana Shopping Centres buys hipermarket for 11.5 million euros ($14.10 million)

* Acquires gross leasable area of about 12,486 square metres from Joparny SL

* Says purchase in Albacete, Castilla la Mancha, Spain is carried out with own funds Source text: bit.ly/1Ax9020

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)