UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum raises full-year production outlook

June 6 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc raised its production forecast for the year on higher drilling and output from its Permian Basin acreage in Texas.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects to produce about 11.2 million to 11.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, higher than its prior outlook of 10.6 mmboe.

Laredo, which went public last December, hiked its budget by $140 million to about $900 million.

The company, which also operates in the Mid-Continent region, plans to spend about 86 percent of its $813 million drilling capital budget in the Permian Basin.