FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum raises full-year production outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Laredo Petroleum raises full-year production outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc raised its production forecast for the year on higher drilling and output from its Permian Basin acreage in Texas.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects to produce about 11.2 million to 11.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, higher than its prior outlook of 10.6 mmboe.

Laredo, which went public last December, hiked its budget by $140 million to about $900 million.

The company, which also operates in the Mid-Continent region, plans to spend about 86 percent of its $813 million drilling capital budget in the Permian Basin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.