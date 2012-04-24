FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Laredo Petroleum sells $500 mln notes
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Laredo Petroleum sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum, Inc on
Tuesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and
Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LAREDO PETROLEUM	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    05/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/01/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/27/2012	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 542 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

