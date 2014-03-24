FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFDT union backs La Redoute sale terms
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

CFDT union backs La Redoute sale terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, March 24 (Reuters) - The CFDT trade union announced on Monday it would back the restructuring plan put forward by loss-making French mail order group La Redoute, a move that may allow a buyout from owner Kering to go ahead.

Kering had said a rejection of the deal and its accompanying severance packages for some employees, already signed by the CFE-CGC union, would prevent completion of the proposed sale to La Redoute’s chief executive Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille for a symbolic 1 euro.

The CFDT, along with other unions the CGT and Sud, last week refused to back the deal by a Friday deadline set by the company.

Kering had no comment.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

