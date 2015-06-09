Italy's La Rinascente buys 50.1 pct of KaDeWe retail operation from Signa

VIENNA, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury department store group La Rinascente will buy 50.1 percent of the retail operation of the KaDeWe department store group, KaDeWe’s Austrian owner Signa said on Tuesday.

Signa and La Rinascente will both invest a sum in the hundreds of million euros in the business, which comprises KaDeWe’s flagship Berlin store as well as outlets in Hamburg and Munich, the Austrian company said.

Having bought KaDeWe last year, Signa is pursuing further growth in the luxury retail sector and planning expansion in its domestic market as well as the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland, it said, without giving details.

Signa, run by Austrian property investor Rene Benko, has also been embroiled in a battle to take over Germany’s Kaufhof department store chain.