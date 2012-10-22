FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's L&T Q2 net jumps 42 pct on one-time gain, beats forecast
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

India's L&T Q2 net jumps 42 pct on one-time gain, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro, India’s top construction and engineering company, beat estimates with a 42.4 percent rise in net profit for the July-Sept quarter, the company said on Monday, helped by a one-time gain and higher revenue booking.

The Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate said net profit rose to 11.37 billion rupees ($211.8 million) during the second quarter of the fiscal year from 7.98 billion rupees a year earlier. Excluding a one-time gain during the quarter, L&T reported a net profit of 9.15 billion rupees.

Market expected a profit of 8.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 17.3 percent to 131.95 billion rupees. ($1= 53.69 rupees) (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
