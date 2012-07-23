India's Larsen & Toubro Q1 net up 16 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro, India’s top construction and engineering company, reported a forecast-meeting 15.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on orders from the infrastructure and power sectors.

The Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate said net profit rose to 8.64 billion rupees ($156.48 million) during the first fiscal quarter ended June from 7.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

Sales rose 26 percent to 119.56 billion rupees, it said.