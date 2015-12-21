One dead, 14 hurt in crash near Las Vegas Miss Universe pageant

Dec 20 (Reuters) - One person has died and at least 14 others were injured on Sunday night in what Las Vegas police called a “major accident” near the hotel and casino where the Miss Universe pageant was being held, officials said.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the 14 survivors of the incident on the famed Las Vegas Strip included men, women and one child. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were in serious condition, Cohen said. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)