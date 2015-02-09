LaSalle says fund it arranged bought Tokyo property

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - LaSalle Investment Management, a property investment manager, said on Monday a fund arranged by the manager bought an office and retail complex for an undisclosed price.

The property, known as Meguro Gajoen, was purchased last year by a Japanese developer Mori Trust Co for about 130 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in one of Japan’s largest deals in the year. The seller was a U.S. investment fund Lone Star.

The property in west-central Tokyo includes two office buildings and houses the headquarters of Amazon.com Inc’s Japan operations. It also includes a lavish wedding hall that was built in the 1930s as a restaurant and bathhouse.

Lasalle, part of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, a global property services firm, said a sovereign wealth fund had injected money in this fund. LaSalle Investment spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to name the fund. ($1 = 118.6900 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)