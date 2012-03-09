YOUR PRACTICE: Keys to sealing a partnership deal

* Adviser teams often have flimsy contracts

* Even if your partner is grandma, do your research

* Include a legal-fee clause

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

March 9 (Reuters) - In the second half of our two-part series on advising teams, we are looking how a detailed partnership contract is a must-have, especially for the junior adviser. In the first of the series on Wednesday, Your Practice examined how advisers can find the right partner for a cross-generational advising team. [ID: nL2E8E11L8]

LESSONS LEARNED

In the early 1990s, financial adviser Pat Erickson partnered with a big revenue producer at her firm, a Colorado-based branch of Piper Jaffray.

Then in her early 40s, Erickson trusted the senior adviser, who was well respected in the community. So she signed the partnership contract without doing any independent research.

Things seemed to be going well for a couple of years, but one day the partner terminated the arrangement by simply telling Erickson that “things weren’t working out.”

Erickson walked away with her own clients, but she was not able to hold onto all joint accounts. Her income took a big hit, but she had no recourse because the hastily signed contract did not protect her against termination without notice.

Erickson was prepared the next time she paired up with a senior adviser. She studied other partnership agreements obtained from people in several industries and then hammered out one that detailed how she would inherit the senior adviser’s book of business over five years. When the senior adviser tried to stretch out the deal at year four, Erickson was protected.

“The moral of the story is even if you’re going into a partnership with your grandmother, make sure you take 50 percent of the responsibility to lay out the beginning, the middle and the conclusion of the agreement,” said Erickson, who is now a partner at Colorado-based Cascade Financial Management Inc.

Many advisers do not take time to make sure their contract is airtight, industry consultants say. But a detailed agreement is particularly important for a cross-generational team, since one person brings a lot more money into the deal, with a larger client base and more assets under management.

A strong contract should serve as a foundation for a lasting team -- or at least provide protection if the partnership fails.

REVENUE-SHARING

The most basic provision should be the revenue split. Some teams keep it simple and agree on one formula for the entire business, often 70 percent for the senior adviser and 30 percent for the junior partner.

Other teams account for different types of clients, like those a junior adviser recruits or had before joining the team.

Lawyers and consultants say they often see junior advisers get a cut of 30 percent to 40 percent, but seldom more than 50 percent, on the new business they bring into the practice. And they often keep 75 percent to 80 percent of the revenue from clients they had before the partnership.

The contract should include a timeline for increasing the junior adviser’s revenue share, without tying the senior partner to a specific succession plan. Tom Momjian, a Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based securities lawyer, said he has often seen agreements that even out to a 50-50 split over four or five years.

There are no hard rules, and plenty of contracts vary greatly from the standard splits described above. Determining the revenue split comes down to what the senior partner is willing to give up and the junior person is willing to accept, said Thomas Lewis, a lawyer and chairman of the employment-litigation group at Stark & Stark in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Spell out each person’s responsibilities, but don’t box each other in too much. For instance, the contract can say that the junior partner handles prospecting and will receive bonuses for hitting certain revenue targets, but it should not demand, say, five new clients a month.

The contract should detail how often and under what circumstances a junior adviser can sit in on a partner’s client meetings. This is a key way advisers mentor their younger partner -- a watch-and-learn approach that junior advisers should insist on having in a contract.

BREAKING UP

Nobody wants to plan for a divorce, but break-up provisions can help keep things civilized if the partnership fizzles.

The contract should contain a clause that details how much notice a partner needs to give to leave the team. Also spell out how clients will be split. Partners typically should be able to take the clients they brought to the team.

If it is not clear which partner brought in a client in -- or if memories are hazy -- a securities lawyer who specializes in employment issues can help mediate. In a large brokerage, the branch manager can help settle disputes.

Another standard break-up provision is a nonsolicitation agreement to prevent ex-partners from chasing each other’s clients, said David Selig, chief executive officer of Advice Dynamics Partners, which helps advisers create succession plans.

Consider a clause making a partner found guilty of breaching the agreement liable for the other person’s legal fees. That can compel partners to adhere to the contract, Stark & Stark’s Lewis said.

In the end, a partnership is almost always a gamble, but the odds of success increase if both sides remember an adage that advisers often tell their clients, said Ed Friedman, a practice management coach and senior partner at the New York-based Friedman Consulting Group.

“If you fail to plan,” he said, “then you’re planning to fail.” (Reporting by Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Lisa Von Ahn)